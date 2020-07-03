Fresno Pacific University to resume majority of fall classes on campus

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Leaders in higher education are making plans for what fall semester will look like in a pandemic, and while UC and State Universities are opting for mostly online classes, Fresno Pacific University has other plans — students will be back on campus next month.

“I know there’s going to be regulations like we’re probably going to have to wear a mask, social distancing and all that, but it’s good to finally slowly get things back to normal so i’m kind of excited for it,” Aamondae Coleman a senior said Thursday.

President of the private university, Joseph Jones, said they’re resuming in-person classes, except for those taught by professors who are in a COVID-19 vulnerable category.

There will also be a long list of safety measures in place, Including one-way sidewalks, rooms cleaned between classes, and a no visitor policy.

Jones said the institute is already at a social distancing advantage. Their roughly 4,000 students are spread out between four campuses.

“If you look at our regional campuses we probably wouldn’t at any one night have more than 300 people,” he said.

Jones said on the main southeast Fresno campus he’d be surprised if they ever had more than 1,200 people.

Still classes will be capped at 65-percent capacity.

“The safety of our students, our faculty and staff are the priority here. We want to provide the education. We want to create a supportive community. But the safety is important,” Jones said.

Coleman, who plays basketball for the university, said his season is still up in the air, but he’s happy to finish up his college experience with one for the books.

“It’s never anything that me or anyone else would probably ever imagine, but I mean at least we get to still have school at least I get to graduate and go on with my life, so that’s a blessing,” he said.

Jones said students who are uncomfortable returning will also have the option to continue distance learning.

