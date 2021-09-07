Fresno Pacific University student named Alex’s Lemonade Stand recipient

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A Fresno Pacific University student has been named one of Alex’s Lemonade Stand grant recipients.

Fresno Pacific University student Evelyn Navarro was named one of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation’s 2021 Pediatric Oncology Student Training Program grant recipients. 

Navarro and 11 other students across the country were awarded grant funding to join a lab research project along with the Northwestern Mutual Foundation focused on pediatric oncology, which is the research and treatment of cancer in children and young adults.

