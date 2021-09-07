Fresno Pacific University student named Alex’s Lemonade Stand recipient

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A Fresno Pacific University student has been named one of Alex’s Lemonade Stand grant recipients.
Navarro and 11 other students across the country were awarded grant funding to join a lab research project along with the Northwestern Mutual Foundation focused on pediatric oncology, which is the research and treatment of cancer in children and young adults.