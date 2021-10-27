Fresno Pacific president issues statement after board denies formation of ‘LGBTQ+ PRIDE Club’ at university

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from Fresno Pacific University Wednesday released a statement after denying a request to form an LGBTQ+ club at the school.

According to Fresno Pacific University President Joseph Jones, on Saturday the school’s board of trustees considered a request from a group of Fresno Pacific students to form an “LGBTQ+ PRIDE Club.” The board decided that the formation of the club would not be “consistent with the Confession of Faith of the university or the [U.S. Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches.]”

“In doing so, the board affirms its policy on Marriage, Singleness and Family in the USMB Confession of Faith,” said a release from Jones. “That policy also determined the university name a “safe space person” to whom students can speak confidentially, to seek support and understanding regarding various matters pertaining to sexuality.”

The entire statement can be read below: