Fresno organization making sure children have access to books

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The organization Reading Heart is making sure every child in our community has access to a book, especially right now that schools are closed because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Danay Ferguson is the founder of Reading Heart. She has been collecting these books for almost six years and now with schools, libraries and community centers closed she wants to make sure every child in our community has access to them.

“Some people don’t have any books at home so with this we are able to get them their books even while we are in quarantine,” Danay Ferguson, Founder of Reading Heart.

Reading Heart is working with Every Neighborhood Partnership to ensure all food distributions centers in Fresno have free books to hand out to kids who walk in with their parents.

“It’s kind of funny that this is a great opportunity is because a lot of us parents have to homeschool and by giving these books to the kids allows them to relax, get some education in and also helps the parents when they a trying to help them learn,” said Dwayne Ferguson, Danay’s dad.

They are also ensuring all of the Little Free Libraries throughout Fresno are fully stocked with books, so kids will have something to read at home.

“What we have found is that all the data says 60% of low-income homes do not have access to a book, there is not a book in the house so in this time when everything is shut down how is a kid supposed to find a book so little free libraries create access points,” said Andrew Feil with Every Neighborhood Partnership.

To donate books or find the exact locations where free books will be handed go to readingheart.org.