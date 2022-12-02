FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno organ donor will be honored in the upcoming Rose Parade in Pasadena.

The parade will be held on New Year’s Day, and Mickey Garcia will be featured on the Donor Network West float. Mickey Garcia is one of the less than 1% of individuals medically suited to become an organ donor. He passed away in the hospital in November 2020 following a cardiac arrest.

“It’s an honor seeing my brother,” said his sibling Jesse Garcia. “It seems like he’s definitely left a legacy, his donations. I’m very proud to attend this parade and I’m very proud for someone to support him and it will be a very special experience.”

The 27-year-old helped save the lives of four people by donating organs.