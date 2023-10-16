FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new dog park is coming to Fresno with new features for your furry friend.

Councilmember Miguel Arias announced that the grand opening of the new dog park at Roeding Regional Park, 890 W. Belmont Ave., will open on Monday, October 16 at 11:00 a.m.

Officials say the original dog park, previously located on the west side near the park’s maintenance yard has been relocated to the northeast side adjacent to the Japanese-American

Memorial.

This new location offers abundant shade, and officials added its aimed at creating a more comfortable and a more enjoyable environment for both dogs and owners.

The new dog park features separate areas for small and large dogs and essential amenities such as solar lighting, a fire hydrant, and the owl figure has also been relocated.

Officials say the addition of picnic tables, benches, water fountains, and conveniently placed dog waste and trash receptacles will make the park a more well-equipped destination for the community.

The Fresno Animal Center will also be hosting a pet adoption event for the park’s grand opening.