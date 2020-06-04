Fresno opening cooling centers as city expects blistering heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Fresno is opening cooling centers for residents looking to beat the heat on Thursday.

Fresno has cooling centers opening from 1 to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo Ave.

Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center, 760 Mayor Ave.

To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the use of any recreational equipment or games won’t be allowed while the cooling centers are opened to the public, said Mark Standriff, city spokesman.

Face masks will be provided to all visitors to the cooling centers. The city recommends that residents limit interaction and close contact with others, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands and stay home if you are sick.

Fresno’s FAX bus system will provide free transit along normal routes to and from cooling centers while they are open. Riders must indicate they are traveling to a cooling center.

FAX riders are asked to refer to the system’s schedule to determine the final evening departure time for buses providing service near cooling centers. FAX’s bus schedule is available here.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.