FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno officials will be fixing Forkner Avenue, a road that hasn’t been repaved for almost three decades.

The City of Fresno and Fresno County officials are tag-teaming up to patch the two miles stretch of Forkner Avenue between Shaw and Warner after 27 years of the road not being fixed and getting plagued with cracks and potholes.

“The county and the city have a way of grading roads and we call it the PCI … Forkner has a score of 18 out of 100, that what’s the grade on this road is,” said Steve Brandau, Fresno County Supervisor.

Officials from the City and the County are splitting the repair costs of the road, but the Department of Public Work from the City of Fresno crews will be the ones doing the physical labor.

The path to repair the road has not been a smooth one due to the city-county boundaries that the road crosses several times, making jurisdiction confusing.

“You know, in one place it will be city and then county and back to the city sometimes it’s divided across the street sometimes it’s divided down the middle of the street,” said Bradnau.

Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi said that this project is essential for those who live in the area.

“We also have a park that’s accessible to the disabled community and a school, and that for me is a major factor in addition to the fact that we scored 18 out of 100. That’s pretty darn low,” said Karbassi.

The project will begin Monday, and the construction will start at 6:00 a.m. and go on at 5:00 p.m. through Friday until the job is done.

Those who live in the area will be able to get to and from their homes but should expect delays.