FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fourth of July is approaching, and the Fresno Fire Department along with the Fresno Police Department is reminding the public of the dangers of illegal fireworks.

According to Fresno officials, there were multiple times in the last Fourth of July throughout the night that the Fresno Fire Department responded to medical aid calls due to increased fire activity.

Firefighters say they responded to 88 fires, including 41 grass fires and a fire that damaged several homes in the Tower District. They say they received 309 fireworks-related calls between July 4 at 4:00 p.m. and July 5 at 2:00 a.m.

Fresno officials state the use of illegal fireworks can result in a citation of up to $5,000, and this also includes hosting an event where illegal fireworks are being used.

According to Fresno officials, approximately 90 citations for illegal fireworks were written last year and large amounts of illegal fireworks can result in felony criminal charges and arrest.