FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A town hall meeting was held at Fresno City College on Wednesday evening. The forum was focused on the growing hate crimes in the city of Fresno and what city leaders and local educators do to reduce them.

“This is the first time we’ve had something like this,” said Juan Esparza Loera, editor of the Vida el Valle Newspaper. “We really are looking forward to informing the community.”

Among the speakers were Dr. Carole Goldsmith, chancellor of the State Center Community College District, and Fresno City Council Member, Annalisa Perea.

“Each panel will be asked questions that relate to certain topics that we have organized the panels around,” said Loera. “We have two hours, and we hope it goes by fast and is informative for everyone.”