FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – City of Fresno officials want your help to crack down on elder abuse in the region.

At a press conference Tuesday, they said over 10% of elders will fall victim to abuse, with less than 5% of those cases reported to the police.

“Elder abuse of all types robs our seniors of their dignity, security, and sometimes their lives. It is estimated that $36.5 billion are taken away from our seniors through fraud, deceit, and cons,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.

Balderrama was joined by Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, city councilmembers Luis Chavez and Mike Karbassi, as well as community partners working to protect the elderly.

They ask that if you see something, say something.

“Elder abuse doesn’t stop on its own. Those who are responsible for elder abuse must be held accountable. But they can’t be held accountable unless law enforcement becomes aware of that crime,” said Dyer.

So far this year in Fresno, there have been 317 reports of elderly abuse.

270 reports were been made to this point last year.

However, according to Fresno Police, only 1 out of every 24 cases of abuse are reported nationwide.

Abuse can range from physical, sexual, emotional, and many other forms.

However, according to AARP the leading form of elderly abuse is financial exploitation.

“For every one case that we received on financial abuse for elders, 44 are not reported. So that kinda gives us a good perspective on how big this problem is in the City of Fresno,” said Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez.

Fresno Police ask that if you have experienced any financial exploitation or know a senior who has, you give the police a call.

Even if it originates from another state or country, they plan to work with the FBI to bring those responsible to justice.

“The penalties are severe. And with this type of fraud, it’s pretty easy to get into the felony level. I mean, these are cases that must be looked into, must be prosecuted because they’re affecting some of the most vulnerable people in our community,” said Balderrama.

If you’re looking to report abuse, you can call 559-600-3383, or in cases of emergencies, 911.