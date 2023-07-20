FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City Council unanimously passed a 90-day program that will be aimed at regulating street vendors in the Tower District.

It is a problem that business owners said has become out of control.

“We have been getting nonstop complaints from business owners from residence from people who are down here patronizing the businesses,” said Annalisa Perea, Fresno City Council member for District 1. “Right now, we have seen an increase in street vendors here in the tower district specifically but really it has been citywide.”

The pilot program is set to begin on August 1 and will last for three months.

“What this is going to do is it’s going to put into place regulations for street vendors,” Perea said.

The changes are focused on street vendors and will include locations, license requirements, and trash disposal.

“For example, a vendor needs to be 50 feet from a business that is open and serving food themselves,” she said. “We’ve noticed that a lot of public safety issues such as fights and shootings are happening after 2:00 a.m.”