FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several Fresno organizations were part of the beneficiaries for the $91.4 million budget distributed as a result of the “CA vs. Hate” campaign, officials announced Wednesday.

California officials say as hate crimes rise across the country, the state is increasing the funding to support victims and help prevent acts of hate, launching the first major statewide multilingual “CA vs. Hate” awareness and education campaign, and reminding educators about the importance of inclusion in education.

Out of the 173 organizations selected to be part of the $91.4 million budget distribution, nine were Fresno organizations.

Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries

Jakara Movement

Stone Soup Fresno

The Fresno Center

Radio Bilingüe

Equality California Institute

Education and Leadership Foundation

CA-HI State Conference NAACP

California Rural Legal Assistance Inc.

“I stand in solidarity with Governor Newsom’s efforts and look forward to collaborating with his administration to ensure that California and the City of Fresno remain a beacon of tolerance, understanding, and unity. Together, we can work towards eradicating hate and fostering a society where every individual is valued and respected,” said Council Vice President Annalisa Perea.

Following the recent homicide of a shop owner in southern California for displaying a pride flag in her shop, California officials say the state’s new investments and resources seek to further fight hate by building on California’s robust efforts to empower diverse communities and address discrimination.

“An attack on any of our communities is an attack on everything we stand for as Californians,” said Governor Newsom. “As hate-fueled rhetoric drives increasing acts of bigotry and violence, California is taking action to protect those who are targeted just for being who they are. We’re bolstering our support for victims and anti-hate programs and tackling ignorance and intolerance through education to prevent hate from taking hold in our communities.”

According to California officials, some of the new actions for this campaign include:

$91.4 million to 173 local organizations across the state to support victims, provide resources, and facilitate anti-hate prevention measures.

The first major statewide media campaign entitled “CA vs Hate” with print, radio, and digital ads will run in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Korean, Tongan, Mixtec, and Hmong.

A letter to all public school leaders in California highlighting the legal responsibilities to ensure ethnic studies curricula –– which give students a chance to “see” themselves in the fabric of our state –– are appropriate and do not reflect or promote bias, bigotry, or discrimination.

To see the full list of beneficiaries click here. For the letter sent to all public school leaders in California, click here.