FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement will be participating in the Tip-A-Cop event at Texas Roadhouse on Monday, with donations going to local Special Olympics athletes.

Officers say they will be working hard to serve you and collect donations for Special Olympics Northern California, a year-round movement that provides sports training and athletic competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The event will take place from 3 – 7 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse in northwest Fresno located at 3910 W Shaw Ave.

You can view their Facebook page for more information on this event.