Fresno offers up to $3k in housing retention grants for qualifying individuals and families

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Fresno on Wednesday released the application for up to $3,000 in housing retention grants for qualifying individuals and families.
The grants, totaling $1.5 million of funds from Congress’ coronavirus rescue package, are aimed at residents who may have experienced job loss, reduction in work hours and incurred unforeseen medical expenses that may have impacted their ability to pay their monthly housing expenses amid the virus pandemic, according to the city.
Disbursal of the grants will be done through local community benefit organizations in amounts of $1,500 per individual and $3,000 per family.
Before applying, residents are encouraged to check their income eligibility by visiting here.
Residents can apply by contacting one of the following organizations:
- Reading and Beyond: 559-214-0317
- The Fresno Center: 559-898-2565
- Centro La Familia: 559-237-2961
- Education and Leadership Foundation: 559-291-5428
- Jakara Movement: 559-549-4088
- West Fresno Family Resource Center: 559-621-2967
