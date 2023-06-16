Little kittens in a cage of a shelter for homeless animals

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Animal Center is making a public call for help amid an anticipated influx of kittens.

The shelter says its goal this year was to secure at least 75 foster parents to rescue 300 kittens.

Currently, the organization is up to 30 foster parents assisting with more than 90 foster kittens. Officials continue discovering kittens who have been abandoned on their premises, including a litter Friday morning, representatives say they need help now.

“All our rooms are full,” Valley Animal Center Animal Care Operations Supervisor and Foster

Care Coordinator Maritza Lopez said. “More than 20 kittens will be fixed today, so we’ll need to

have room on the adoption floor to have sufficient space for them.”

Beginning Saturday through Sunday, officials say adoption fees for cats and kittens at Valley Animal Center will be reduced to $50.

“June is National Adopt a Cat Month,” Valley Animal Center Marketing Manager Alisia Sanchez said. “June is generally the month where many places are at the height of kitten season. In the last two days, we’ve found nine kittens abandoned on our premises. The six abandoned this morning were covered in their own feces and urine. We need foster parents, more space on our adoption floors, and supplies; we need all the help we can get now.”

Valley Animal Center’s dog and cat adoption centers are open Wednesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Adoptions are available by appointment on Monday and Tuesday with a completed application.

“So far, we’ve rescued 155 kittens this kitten season,” Lopez said. “That number doesn’t include the kittens we’ve helped on site. Those kittens often remain here because they require

medical attention.”

Officials say those interested in becoming a foster parent or donating supplies, can visit the organization’s website to fill out an application.