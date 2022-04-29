FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – First appointed as Fresno’s city attorney in 2013, Doug Sloan announced Friday that he is stepping down from that position.

According to a press release from the city, Sloan will be heading to Southern California in June. Fresno City Council is expected to name an interim attorney in May.

“I hope we’d find someone internally who wants to do it, but given the environment on council right now, it’ll likely be hard to find someone who will want to put up with the things that have been happening,” said Councilmember Mike Karbassi.

Karbassi said Sloan had recently been caught in the middle of many heated debates, including the insurance issues at Granite Park, the city losing thousands of dollars by someone posing to be a contractor, to the recent purchase of the Tower Theatre.

Karbassi says these high-profile cases, putting the city attorney in the middle, could make it hard to appoint a willing and qualified candidate.

Karbassi had floated the idea of naming public prosecutor Andrew Janz, who currently works in the district attorney’s office, to take over the role. However, Janz says he is not interested.

“I appreciate my friend Councilmember Karbassi’s kind words. However, I have no plans to leave the District Attorney’s Office. I remain fully committed to seeking justice for victims of violent crimes as a prosecutor,” Janz said.

At this point, there is no deadline for when the city council has to name someone, but Karbassi fears it might take some time for all members to agree on one candidate.

“If we keep the politics out of it, we’ll be in a great position. If we chose someone on qualifications, will be okay. If that doesn’t happen, I don’t know.”

City council president Nelson Esparza says he wishes Sloan the best.

“We feel very comfortable moving forward, given the benefit of the time that we have in May to establish the path forward,” said Esparza.