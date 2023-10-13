FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno native and sergeant with the U.S. Marine Corps recently broke two state records at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii for weightlifting at the 2023 USA Powerlifting Wahine Open on Oahu, officials announced on Friday.

Officials say the U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gabriela Rodriguez was born to Mexican immigrant parents, and she was raised in a household where her parents worked tirelessly for more than 12 hours a day.

“Watching my parents struggle only made me appreciate all the hard work they did,” she said.

According to officials, Gabriela’s first glimpse into the world of powerlifting began in 2014 when she was a sophomore in high school.

“I was lacking confidence,” she said. “And I knew I could do more with myself.”

Her recent competitive powerlifting performance in Hawaii became a defining moment in her career. Gabriela says she was more excited than nervous, and that she was not thinking about the competition but focused on winning.

“On the first lift, I got a red light, which means I failed the lift, essentially due to not listening to the commands,” Gabriela said.

She says she immediately re-evaluated her emotions and regained her composure.

“And after that, there was no stopping me.”

Officials say Gabriela not only secured a victory but also shattered two state records, one for highest bench press, and the other for highest overall lift in her weight class.

Officials say Gabriela plans to continue her career in powerlifting by attending the World Powerlifting Cup in June of 2024. She wants to put herself in a position to motivate and empower others, particularly adolescents, who may be navigating difficult phases in their lives as she has.