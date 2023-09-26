(FOX40.COM) — Out of the 100 most populated cities in the United States, Fresno, ranked 3rd for DUI fatalities and 10th for the most dangerous overall, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The 2023 Best and Worst Places to Drive study, conducted by SellMax, ranks cities and states according to the total number of driving-related fatalities, fatalities resulting from driving under the influence, and fatalities caused by speeding. A score was created by combining the rankings from the three categories, and the final score was used to determine the overall rank.

10 most dangerous cities for DUI fatalities/Sellmax

Key Findings:

Fresno is ranked 10th out of 100 for the most dangerous city to drive in based on total fatalities, DUI fatalities, and speeding fatalities.

Fresno ranked 3rd out of 100 for the highest number of DUI fatalities.

Fresno ranks 9th out of 100 based on fatalities from speeding.

The 3 overall most dangerous cities to drive in are: Detroit, Dallas, and Tucson.

The 3 safest cities to drive in are: New York City, Boston, and Jersey City.

The 3 most dangerous states to drive in are: South Carolina, Wyoming, and Montana.

The 3 safest states to drive in are: Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey

For more information on the data and methodology visit sellmax.com.