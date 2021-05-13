Fresno Muslim groups celebrate end of Ramadan with in-person prayers

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Muslims around the world are celebrating the end of Ramadan, also known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast.

“The ending of the month of Ramadan, which we call Eid al-Fitr, is actually the celebration of breaking the fast,” said Dr. El Sayed Ramadan, Imam at Masjid Fresno Islamic Center.

After a month of fasting from sun up to sun down, Muslim groups in Fresno gathered for morning prayers Thursday – something they weren’t able to do last Ramadan.

With safety precautions in place, many prayed outside or watched live streams of the prayers at the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno and Masjid Fresno Islamic Center, where they also handed out gifts drive-thru style.

But it still wasn’t the same as their typical Eid celebrations pre-pandemic.

“All the Muslim community gather sometimes in the Fairgrounds, sometimes in the convention center in downtown Fresno. We had thousands of people celebrating,” said Dr. El Sayed Ramadan, Imam at Masjid Fresno Islamic Center.

Although the celebrations are different, the values of making charitable donations and practicing gratitude and empathy through fasting haven’t changed.

“A lot of other families, a lot of poorer families, they lost their jobs, a lot of them couldn’t pay rent, they couldn’t put food on the table at night,” said Fresno resident Husan Ramadan. “You feel a connection to those people, you understand how they live, you put yourself in their shoes.”