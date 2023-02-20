FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s been four months since 15-year-old high school student Rashad Al-Hakim Jr, was hit and killed by a car outside of Hoover High school and the family continues to mourn their loss as well as keep his memory alive.

The wall on Blackstone and Gettysburg avenues is just a blank canvas, but soon it will have a mural for friends and family to celebrate the life of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr who officials say was hit and killed by a car last October.

On October 4th Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. was struck in front of Hoover High School. He was rushed to the hospital but died a week after the crash.

On Sunday, his family gathered around to watch as a mural was painted to honor the young life, cut short. “It’s gonna be another place we can grieve you know come show love as family and friends it will be another gathering place for us do something we can remember him by,” said Rashad Hakim Senior.

Al Hakim Jr’s smiling face lit up the building his family told stories and watched Omar Huerta captivate his smile.

The most important part is I get to give back, not only am I a hired on the artist but I get to give back but I try to be there for the community,” said mural artist Omar Huerta.

The family says the mural is a reminder of a boy who had his whole life ahead of him “it’s a symbol for my nephew and for him not to be forgotten the most important thing we don’t want his face to be forgotten we don’t want his story to be forgotten,” Terajee Hakim Rashad Al Hakim’s Aunt.

Lisa Spoors is accused of driving under the influence and killing the teen. Spoors was officially charged two months after the incident. Spoors has since posted bail and her next court appearance is scheduled for march 2nd.

The hakim family says they will never be the same. “Every day it is extremely heart-wrenching it’s a struggle it’s so painful it’s like my soul just been ripped apart crushed.” Said, Terajee Hakim.