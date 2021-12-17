Fresno mother gets $50K smile makeover just in time for holidays

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno mother of seven is getting a remarkable gift just in time for the holidays, a $50,000 smile makeover.

Karen Valencia said she was living in shame and embarrassment because her teeth were in “terrible” shape.

She said she was often withdrawn from social outings and felt self-conscious because of her smile, but thanks to an oral surgery center in Fresno, she feels more confident than ever.

Valencia was selected from hundreds of applicants to receive $50,000 worth of dental work from the Fresno Oral Maxillofacial Surgery and Dental Implant Center. She said the surgery has changed her life.

“Work-wise, social life, like I’m able to do all of those things without hiding, without feeling like someone is going to judge,” said Valencia.

Valencia said it’s the perfect Christmas gift.

