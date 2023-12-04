FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Monsters are getting ready to host their annual teddy bear toss on the ice rink.

This event is happening on Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. when the Monsters face the Bakersfield Roughnecks at Selland Arena.

Organizers say fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear or plushie to throw on the ice during the event.

“I think it gives a lot back to the community, it’s run by the Marine Corps, and all the teddy bears that are collected are donated to families that aren’t that lucky to have such a nice Christmas as some of the rest of us,” said Steven Blengino, a hockey player with the Fresno Monsters.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, click here.


