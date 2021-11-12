Fresno mission wants to break world record with seven miles of socks

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) –The Fresno Mission wants to leave a big footprint on the Central Valley –they’re vying to break the world record for the longest line of socks, for a good cause.

“Hopefully tomorrow we’ll be making history,” said Liz Moreno with Crosscity Christian Church, who partnered with the Fresno Mission for the big feat.

Fresno Mission CEO Matthew Dildine said they came up with the idea six months ago.

“Socks are one of those key tools we use to reach out to people, to enter in conversation,” said Dildine. “What happened during Covid is that everything shut down, so we didn’t get socks for basically a year.”

Now they’ve got a three or four-year supply –80,000 to be exact. The pairs will be lined up along a 7-mile stretch of strings at Crosscity Church on Saturday.

Dildine is confident they’ll break the Guinness World Record, though it’ll take a few weeks before it is officially recognized. The socks will serve another purpose, too.

“We are going to repack them and distribute them all throughout the Central Valley,” said Moreno.

The donations came in all shapes and sizes, and they’re all new.

“We have an organizational goal and value to always give the best to people who feel like they’re the least,” said Dildine.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to help hang the socks on Saturday starting at 9 a.m onward, at Crosscity Church. There will also be music, food, and bounce houses for kids.