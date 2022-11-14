FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Mission announced Monday that their warming center is open indefinitely.

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the Fresno Mission opened its doors this winter as a warming center. Their warming centers will remain open while temperatures remain below 39 degrees. Individuals needing warmth are given a bed, blanket, and use of restrooms. It is open to anyone that is experiencing any type of homelessness.

Since the opening, officials say they have seen an average of 50 people per night staying in their warming center.

The warming center opens every night at 8:30 p.m. and is located at 263 G Street in Fresno. For more information, you can reach out via phone at (559) 268-0839 or visit their website.