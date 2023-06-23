FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Friday marked signing day at the Fresno Rescue Mission as a crowd of people who had turned their lives around pledged to continue their education at Fresno City College.

“College Signing Day” is the Fresno Mission’s 18-month Life Recovery Program where the program participants sign letters of intent to pursue higher education at Fresno City College.

Officials say this day serves as a celebration of the transformative journey that individuals in the Fresno Mission’s Life Recovery Program have decided to join.

At the Fresno Mission, we witness firsthand the incredible strength and resilience of individuals who are on the path to recovery and rebuilding their lives. College Signing Day is a remarkable celebration of their achievements and the potential that lies within each person.Matthew Dildine, CEO Fresno Mission Matthew Dildine, CEO Fresno Mission

By signing letters of intent, officials say the participants are dedicating their commitment to personal growth, overcoming adversity, and building a brighter future through education.