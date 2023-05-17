FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Mission Center which is located inside the Fresno City Center will soon house families in crisis, creating a safe space for kids in some of their darkest times.

Monday the center unveiled its new state-of-the-art lounge for kids to enjoy and learn during their time at Fresno Missions City Center.

The once-vacant room inside the city center is now stacked and packed full of games snacks and more for the children who come through the center.

The lounge was designed and put together by the leadership of Fresno Class 37 from the Fresno Chamber of Commerce. The group raised over $120,000 in donations.

Laura Martina and her team have been working on the project since August. Martina says it is nice to see everything put together.

“We went from concept to build, we purchased all the materials, we fundraised, we had amazing support from the community, and built the whole project out,” said Martina. “We have a library of books, there are musical instruments, there are art carts, amazing, incredible games, and learning opportunities for them.”

During the unveiling, the CEO of the Fresno Rescue Mission Matt Dildine says he is grateful for the group’s hard work to make the concept a reality.

“It has been such a privilege to work with Leadership Class 37 because you guys nailed it. You guys took that vision to give the very best to people who feel like the least,” said Dildine.

The lounge will open later this year in the city center.