Fresno middle school students get a parade to recognize their achievement

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – It wasn’t the way they planned to graduate, but eighth-graders at a Fresno middle school were recognized with a parade Thursday.

The event was special recognition for 190 eighth-graders at Tenaya Middle school who earned a 3.0 GPA or better.

The school provided yard signs to the students, a medallion marking their accomplishment. and an invitation to take part in the parade with their parents.

“A lot of these students really have achieved greatness,” said Principal Armen Torigian. “We had over half the school at the end of the second quarter who have a GPA of 3.0 and above, so out of about 900 students we had about 480 who had a 3.0 GPA.”

Principal Armen says his staff members are all very proud of the students and they wanted to figure out a special way to send them off to high school.

