FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two Fresno men pleaded guilty Monday to being felons in possession of a firearm and ammunition, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

Edward Page, 33, and Trayvon Smith, 32, according to court documents, on June 21, 2021, law enforcement officers received a report of two individuals possessing a firearm in a hotel parking lot.

Officials say when the officers responded to the parking lot, they located the suspected car and activated their emergency lights. Page and Smith exited a car, Smith initially fled, but both were eventually detained.

The officers then searched the car and say they found two loaded firearms. Page and Smith are both prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition because of their criminal history, according to officials.

Page and Smith face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.