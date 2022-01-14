Fresno men arrested in Orange Cove on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Orange Cove arrested two people for allegedly stealing catalytic converters.

Officers were called around 9:30 a.m. for two men who were driving around and looking under parked cars in the area of South and South Anchor avenues.

Officers arrived and were not able to find the vehicle until one of the officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description near 8th and D streets.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and found the license plates did not match the vehicle and were stolen, police said.

Xai Xiong (30) and Xiong Lee (36) both out of Fresno were arrested for possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit a crime.