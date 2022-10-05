YEREVAN, Armenia (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Medical Mission’s team of 30 volunteers described their experience on their mission trip to Armenia.

For many in the group, it’s their first time in Armenia. And the experience is eye-opening.

Fresno’s Honorary Consul to Armenia Berj Apkarian welcomed Ophthalmologist Dr. Radgonde Amer to the medical mission team. Dr. Amer traveled to Armenia from Jerusalem to serve the medically underserved country.

“Basically I was a bit surprised to see only primitive instruments and basically I have no possibility of doing a full exam for the patient,” said Dr. Amer

Pediatric Neurologist Dr. Raymund David from Valley Children’s Hospital is another first-timer on this year’s mission.

“It makes me sad but also it would be expected in a place where you don’t have specialists,” said Dr. David.

Dr. David described what the situation is like for parents in an impoverished country. A mother and father brought their son who had suffered from seizures since he was 2 years old.

Physiotherapist Andrew Lilles of Fresno was touched by this country more than he expected.

“I really don’t feel that I’m worthy,” said Lilles. “The work that I’ve done does not compare to what I’ve received from the experience that I’ve had here.”

