Fresno meat rendering operation to permanently close

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno has reached an agreement with Darling Ingredients to permanently shut down its meat rendering operation in Fresno.

The plant takes animal by-products and turns them into animal food, fertilizer, and fuel. But nearby residents have complained about the smell coming from the facility.

The plant has until Dec. 31, 2023, to cease operations.

