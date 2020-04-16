Live Now
Fresno Mazda offers Valley health care workers with free oil change and car wash

A Mazda sign marks the location of a Mazda dealership on November 18, 2008. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Mazda in northwest Fresno announced Thursday it is offering free oil change, car wash and safety cleaning on any make for all Valley health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The offer runs until May 4 at the dealership located at 5499 N Blackstone Ave., just north of Barstow Avenue.

“With all that our healthcare workers have on their minds, things like changing the oil and or even keeping the car clean, become secondary, but they’re still necessary. We are more than happy to help,” said Freddy Flores, general manager at Fresno Mazda.

Health care workers covered by what the dealership calls an “Essential Car Care Program,” include those who work at hospitals, urgent care, surgical centers, birth centers, doctors’ offices, assisted living facilities and more.

To qualify, customers can show proof of employment such as an employee badge with ID or proof of ownership such as the business’ most recent tax return.

More information can be found on Fresno Mazda’s website or by calling for a service appointment at 559-256-0700.

