Fresno mayor to announce ‘major update’ to city’s Shelter-in-Place order

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Mayor Lee Brand will hold a press conference Thursday to announce a “major update” to the city’s emergency order to shelter in place.

The press conference was scheduled for noon.

Along with Brand will be Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias, councilmembers Luis Chavez and Mike Karbassi, and Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer.

