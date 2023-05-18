FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the Fresno city council chambers Thursday, Mayor Jerry Dyer presented his budget for the 2024 fiscal year for the city.

Dyer’s number one priority for the city is public safety. He has proposed an additional twelve uniformed officers to the city’s police force.

This budget allocates $130 million dollars more than last year’s budget, making it the biggest one for the city yet.

Still, some city council members are pointing at a recent drop in homicides as a reason to potentially allocate some of this money proposed for police into other projects.

Mayor Jerry Dyer and city staff spent roughly the last two months putting this budget together. A fiscal year for the city of Fresno is set to spend $1.85 billion dollars, the largest one yet.

“Of that, general fund departments account for $480.5 million dollars,” said Dyer.

This includes public and general services, like the fire department and the police department, where Mayor Jerry Dyer has proposed the addition of twelve new sworn officers, and eight new dispatch positions.

However, some city council members want to see the benefits of bringing in more officers, rather than the price tag.

“We’ve granted more positions for dispatchers, better pay for dispatchers, more officers, more units. So, I’m going to look for what is the response in improvement for the response of people calling 911,” said Councilmember Miguel Arias.

Other council members also pointed to a drop in homicides throughout the city. Right now, the homicide rate is down roughly 50% compared to this time last year.

“The comments that were made I heard in private, so I knew I’d hear them in public,” said Dyer.

Dyer is prepared for this criticism, but it all falls in line with his priorities as mayor.

“I wanna make sure that we’re taking care of public safety, crime, the fire department, our parks, neighborhood infrastructure, the streets,” he said.

Dyer is also proposing $1.76 million to establish a “Pothole Patch” crew within public works, to get them fixed in one day instead of the current three.

“Use this money in an equitable way,” said one concerned citizen.

However, some people during public comment want more money to be allocated to housing and to lower the cost of living. By 2025, according to the city, more than 3,200 affordable housing units will be available.

“We need to increase our supply to meet the demand, and when that happens, we do see rent stabilization,” said Dyer.

The 2024 Fiscal Year currently accounts for the existing rate structure for the Water and Wastewater Division of the Department of Public Utilities. However, according to the city, the Solid Waste Management Division will need a rate increase.

The city says they’ve exhausted their reserves of $3 million dollars. Yet, there still is the need for “much-needed” maintenance and equipment purchases.

A public vetting process is anticipated during the upcoming fiscal year to address the potential rate increase. The last Solid Waste increase was in 2009.

The city council will meet again next week and gather a master list of questions. The final budget has to be approved by the end of June.