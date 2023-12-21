FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At a closed-door press conference Thursday afternoon, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, alongside members of Fresno’s Jewish, Muslim, and Palestinian community, said the city only wants peace in Gaza and at home in Fresno.

“We stand unified and believe there is only one side in Fresno and that is the side of peace, unity, and non-violence,” said Dyer.

The Thursday announcement from the mayor comes after round after round of protests has surrounded the city’s perceived stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

“There’s no room for hatred, there’s no room for intolerance, there is no room for prejudice, and there is no room for the killing of innocent people,” said Mayor Dyer.

It’s the latest chapter in the local controversy, which has seen multiple run-ins between the mayor, the city, and Palestinian protestors.

The first instance occurred outside Cornerstone Church at a ‘Pray for Israel’ event on Oct. 11.

One day later on Oct. 12, Dyer and members of Fresno City Council raised the Israeli flag in downtown’s Eaton Plaza.

Nearly two months later on Dec. 8, Palestinian leaders and Councilmember Miguel Arias raised the Palestinian flag in the same spot.

Dyer was not in attendance, but on Thursday the mayor issued an apology to those in attendance.

“If there’s anything that I’ve ever said or done to hurt either of you, any of you here, I apologize.”

However, leaders of the Palestine Freedom Project, which helped organize the flag-raising and multiple protests throughout the city, say they were not represented, invited, or even told about the event.

They say they only found out after their chairman visited city hall to pick up their flag from earlier in December.

They did not let them speak, or enter the press event.

“We feel cheated, we feel like we’re, in a way, we’re being told, ‘The mayor apologized, forget about everything, stop the protests, stop your visits to the city council,'” said Yasir Amireh, president of the Palestine Freedom Project.

Amireh says they won’t stop, and instead says the group feels insulted about how it was executed.

“They’re thinking if they did that behind closed doors with a few people who don’t represent Palestine or Palestinians in this community, that the subject will be over and we’re going to stop. But that’s going to push us to do more and demand more. And we’re not going to accept any cowardly act,” said Amireh.

As for those demands, Amireh says they not only want a public apology to their group and all Fresno Palestinians, they want the mayor to publicly condemn Israel’s actions, and for the city to pass a resolution to denounce what they call the ‘genocide’ of Palestinians.