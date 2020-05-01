Fresno mayor extends ‘shelter in place’ order to May 31, adds mask requirement

FRESNO, Califonia (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Mayor Lee Brand announced Friday that the city’s “shelter in place” order will extend to May 31.

The announcement extended the previous date of May 6.

Additionally, residents will now be required to wear masks.

The purpose of the requirement, Brand said, was to protect workers and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stopped short of saying the mask requirement would be enforced anytime you go outside, but he did say the city wouldn’t ticket people going for walks or walking their dogs without wearing a mask.

Here is the new Emergency Order:

Additionally, more businesses will be allowed to reopen with clear social distancing guidelines.

The Emergency Order adds a third category of “Authorized Businesses” in addition to “Essential Businesses” and “Non-Essential Businesses,” Brand said.

“Authorized Businesses are generally defined as those businesses and activities which are not considered essential within current generally accepted definitions, but which are still important to the economic and social well-being of the community,” according to the order.

I think it’s time for the city of Fresno and the state of California to start recovering our economy. Fresno Mayor Lee Brand

Businesses will have to apply to reopen, but Brand said it would operate like a traditional application. Inspectors would go out to check the conditions under which the business plans to reopen. He also said they would be about to process up to 1,000 businesses per week.

