Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer has tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday according to his statement.

As you know, after being notified of my exposure to Steve Brandau last Tuesday evening at a small dinner gathering, I had a Rapid PCR test done Tuesday evening. That test showed no detection of Covid.

I started to experience a very light cough late yesterday morning. Out of an abundance of caution I took a second test yesterday afternoon.

I was notified a few minutes ago that my test came back positive for Covid.

Last night I had a headache, body aches, and chills. I also had a mild fever.

However, I am already starting to feel much better. I would equate my symptoms, at least at this point to a severe cold or mild flu.

I consider myself very fortunate as I know others experience severe sickness and unfortunately, death.

I will be in quarantine as determined by the Fresno County Health Department.

Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer