FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new mentorship program is available to youth in Fresno to help them prepare for life in the working field.

The new program, called One Fresno Youth Ambassador Program, falls under the current Youth Job Corps Program and will allow the City of Fresno paid interns to be part of a hospitality or cleaning team that focuses on Downtown Fresno.

These teams will work alongside the Downtown Fresno Partnership and concentrate their efforts along Fulton Street, the city’s parking garages, and several other areas of downtown. They will also be at special events, conventions, and Fresno Grizzlies baseball games.

During these special events, officials say the ambassadors are expected to provide the public with directions to various downtown businesses, government agencies, and venues. They’ll also be tasked with collecting trash, removing graffiti, and emptying trash receptacles.

“We want people to feel welcome in Downtown Fresno,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer. “When they come downtown, we want them to know that it is clean, it is vibrant, and it is safe. This program helps push forward our vision for a great downtown – while also creating opportunities for our youth.”

According to officials, so far, 20 interns have been hired, eight of whom come from the foster system. The goal is to give the opportunity of employment to 25 interns.

Officials say the ambassadors were chosen specifically because of their friendliness, their warmth, and their determination to make Fresno a better place to live.

“We have a substantial amount of individuals who are transitioning from the foster system, and they need this gainful employment,” said Susan Chudy, who oversees the Youth Jobs Corps Program. “These individuals represent the most underserved, so it’s our honor and privilege to walk alongside them and provide mentorship.”

The mission of the One Fresno Youth Jobs Corps is to provide interns with wrap-around services to help them succeed, including transportation, childcare, uniforms, emergency housing, vocational training, and life coaching.

The program officially started on Tuesday, April 11.