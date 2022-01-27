Fresno mayor announces labor contract passed with police officers’ association

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno announced Thursday that a new agreement had been reached with the Fresno Police Officers Association (FPOA) – described as a huge investment in the Fresno Police Department.

The new contract comes as the department struggles to retain officers. As of Friday, there are 76 vacancies – representing 10% of the total workforce. It will make Fresno’s police officers the highest-paid out of all the Central Valley police departments.

“This is a huge accomplishment for our City,” said Council President Esparza, “as the fifth-largest city in the State of California, Fresno is competing with other metropolitan areas up and down the State.”

The new contract was approved by 96% of the FPOA.