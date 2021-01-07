Fresno Mayor, Councilmember sworn in as former officials bid farewell

FRESNO, California (KGPE) Fresno’s former mayor Lee Brand and former city councilmember Paul Caprioglio bid farewell Thursday – handing over the torch of their responsibilities to new faces.

The virtual ceremonial swearing-in ceremony was for Mayor Jerry Dyer and Councilmember Tyler Maxwell – allowing both Brand and Caprioglio to step away from their political careers after more than a decade of public service.

“I have done my duty,” said Brand. “I am confident Mayor Dyer will lead the city in the right direction. So now, for a new chapter in my life.”

Lee Brand has served on Frenso’s Planning Commission, the City Council, and as the city’s mayor for the last 18 years. His advice to Jerry Dyer was to stay humble and listen.

“That is hard for anyone to do.” said Brand.

Dyer was surrounded by family as he took the oath of office. His speech reflected the nation’s unrest, the local crime spike, homelessness, and the pandemic.

“I believe I have a good sense of what this city truly wants,” said Dyer. “They want a city that is united, not divided, and that is what I am going to provide to the citizens of this community.”

District 4 Councilmember Tyler Maxwell used his incoming speech to pay tribute to his father.

“38, today 38 is an important number because it was exactly 38 days ago that I lost my father Bruce Maxwell, who died of COVID-19,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell will be the youngest councilmember on the dias.

Since 2013, his predecessor Caprioglio held the District 4 seat. He was honored by his colleagues with several gifts including a declaration that Jan. 7, 2021, was Paul Caproglio Day.

“Thank you all for giving me the opportunity to serve the great city of Fresno,” said Caprioglio. “Thank you all very much.”

Brand plans on finishing his book and working for his son. Caprioglio will continue to work as an attorney.