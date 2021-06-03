Fresno mayor and councilmembers discuss Flag Raising Resolution

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Mayor Jerry Dyer along with councilmembers Garry Bredefeld and Mike Karbassi are set to discuss the Mayor’s response to the passage of a Flag Raising Resolution at last Thursday’s city council meeting.

“I believe the resolution passed by the City Council last Thursday is not inclusive and will divide our community at a time when we need unity more than ever. On behalf of the community and as part of our One Fresno vision, I will be presenting what I believe is a compelling solution that will put this debate behind us and allow us to focus our limited time, energy and finances on making Fresno a safer, more prosperous and more inclusive City,” said Mayor Dyer.

During the city council meeting last Thursday, Mayor Jerry Dyer expressed concern over organizations coming forward to request that their flags be flown. Councilmember Esmeralda Soria said that assertion made her extremely sad.

The vote to transfer control of which flags can fly to Fresno City Council passed 5-2.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m.