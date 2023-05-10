FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer led a short bike ride through Downtown Fresno Wednesday and shared the awareness and plans in motion to impact the community.

The ride kicked off “May is Bike Month.”

Mayor Dyer spoke before the ride and emphasized the importance of this ride.

“It’s a fun ride, but it’s an important ride because awareness is key in keeping people safe in our community,” says Mayor Dyer.

Mayor Dyer says last year in Fresno, the city had 28 people that died as a result of a pedestrian collision in the city and seven deaths of people who were bicyclists.

“That is 35 too many people who have died in our city. So it’s important to bring awareness to both pedestrian and bicycle safety within our city in order to prevent fatalities,” says Mayor Dyer.

Mayor Dyer added that this year, the city will be installing new measures including updates on improving bike networks in the City of Fresno.