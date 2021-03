FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is celebrating International Women’s Day on Monday releasing a video highlighting a few of the women who have overcome adversity and accomplished their goals.

Fresno City Clerk Yvonne Spence, Fresno City Fire Chief Kerri Donis, and Fresno Police Captain Mindy Casto all contributed to the motivational message.

