Fresno marks 105th anniversary of the Armenian genocide

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Hundreds of people would typically gather for a ceremony near the Armenian Genocide Monument at Fresno State.

During this year’s ceremony on Friday, it was just a small group for remembrance and offered respect to the 1.5 million Armenians who were targeted and killed by the Ottoman Turkish Empire.

Our grandparents went through so much more and how did they survive. They went through years without knowing what the future would hold. So it gives us strength, it gives us a spirit to say we will pursue and keep going and everyone is going to come out of this.” Barlow Der Mugrdechian, Coordinator of Armenian Studies at Fresno State

This is the first commemoration after Congress voted to recognize the genocide.

