Fresno man shot multiple times at apartment complex near River Park

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — A man is recovering at the hospital, after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex, near River Park.

Officers sat the gunman is still on the loose.

Police say it happened around 11 p.m. Friday night at the Summer Place Apartments on Nees, near Ingram.

We spoke with a witness who called 9-1-1. The cell phone video he shared with us shows police investigating a crime scene.

“I was standing on my patio and all of a sudden I heard what I thought was a car crash but it was definitely more than that, it was two gunshots,” said a resident who lives at the apartment complex.

Police say a man was shot multiple times in the upper torso. The motive at this time is unclear.

Cell phone video shows paramedics loading a man on a gurney into an ambulance.

The resident says he called 9-1-1.

“I saw two people running right passed my apartment, one looked like he had been shot and then I told my girlfriend to go somewhere and duck down and shut the doors,” he explained.

The resident says he’s shocked that this happened in this apartment complex, calling Nees and Ingram a busy but nice area.

He says in the two years he’s lived there nothing like this has happened.

“It makes you think, this happens anywhere, doesn’t matter how nice of a neighborhood you’re in,” the resident said.

Police say the victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

Officers say no one has been arrested and a suspect has not been identified.

Investigators ask if anyone has information to call the Fresno Police at 559-621-7000.

