Fresno man sentenced in crash that killed couple driving to their wedding

READING, Pa. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man was sentenced in a Pennsylvania court on Thursday following a fiery big rig crash in 2018 that killed a couple who were heading to their wedding.

Jaspreet Chahal was given a sentence of 11.5 to 23 months in jail, followed by two years probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of homicide by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and summary traffic offenses related to the crash, said the Berks County District Attorney’s Office.

Kathryn Schurtz, 35, of Jersey City, New Jersey, and her fiance Joseph Kearney were killed when Chahal crashed into their SUV on Interstate 78 and pushed it into another big rig, according to Nexstar affiliate WHTM. The couple was heading to their wedding in Pittsburgh.

The SUV and the two big rigs caught fire.

The crash occurred while traffic was stopped in a highway construction zone. About two miles before that, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper was parked in the shoulder with emergency lights activated to warn drivers of a closed lane ahead.

Chahal, failed to notice the stopped traffic because he was talking on his cell phone, the DA’s Office said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.