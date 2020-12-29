Fresno man remembered for work for transgender community

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A beloved Fresno community leader passed away this weekend.

Zoyer Zyndel is remembered for his work with the transgender organization Trans-E-Motion, advocating for Fresno’s LGBTQ community, and his work on many other causes including hunger, mental health, suicide prevention, and homelessness.

Zyndel died Saturday night. The Trans-E-Motion Facebook page says his death was unexpected and accidental.

Zoyer Zyndel earned a reputation for dedication, giving his time and energy to a long list of local groups and organizations.

“He drove people to doctor appointments, delivered food to homeless people. He very much dedicated himself and his life to those in need,” said Fresno State assistant professor Katherine Fobear.

“He very much was very open and public about being transgender and about his mental health because he wanted people to humanize those who have mental health issues or those who are trans. He also felt it upon himself to be the trailblazer. He got discrimination. He experienced harassment through parts of his education to walking down the street. I think he felt if he could make that path it would be easier for the person behind him.”

“Zoyer is a very proud alumni at Fresno State. He charged many pathways here. Not only was he a favorite of many professors here because he had such a dynamic personality. He also was the president of United Student Pride and also very active in the Bulldog Pride Alumni. He was one of the first transgender students in the social work masters program and did some of the first research on the trans community here in Fresno.”

Co-worker Jeffery Robinson says Zyndel often told his own story this way.

“Before I figured out who I was my life was black and white. And the moment that I realized my true authentic self is this, my life became in living color.”

Zyndel is remembered not just for his hard work, but also for his heart.

“He was always there for us. He was a very positive person,” said Fresno PFLAG President Laney Neal-Pollock. “He just always was there to count on and now I don’t know what we’ll do.”

Trans-E-Motion is hosting therapist-led online support group sessions about Zyndel. Information is available on their Facebook page.

A GoFundMe account has also been established.