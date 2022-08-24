Photo of Arthur provided by his family to the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was posthumously awarded the Carnegie Medal after saving a young girl from drowning in the Kings River.

Mayor Jerry Dyer awarded the Carnegie Medal to 62-year-old Arthur Caballero, Sr. a painter from Fresno. In 2020, Caballero saved a 7-year-old girl who was struggling in the river. Caballero passed away soon after the rescue.

Mayor Dyer says when Caballero who was fishing near the bank of the river, saw the girl struggling entered the river, thrusting her back toward the bank.

Caballero was swept away by the current and later died at a local hospital. The young girl was pulled safely to shore.

“No amount of medals or recognition can bring Arthur back – but we at the City of Fresno and our friends at the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission hope that this gesture makes them proud of Arthur and the courageous man he was.” Mayor Jerry Dyer

The Carnegie Medal is awarded by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, which was established in 1904 to recognize outstanding acts of selfless heroism.