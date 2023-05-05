SALINAS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man is facing over six years in prison on suspicion of human trafficking a minor after both he and a minor, who was also from Fresno, were found on the Central Coast, according to officials.

Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced on Friday that 27-year-old Tim Leavell Cook Jr, from Fresno, entered pleas to trafficking a minor for purposes of sexual exploitation and furnishing marijuana to a minor over the age of 14 years.

Officials say these constitute Cook’s first criminal convictions and that Cook will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. Cook faces a maximum sentence of 6 years and 4 months in prison on these charges.

On Dec. 5, 2022, Seaside Police Officers were on an unrelated call for service within the City of Seaside when they observed a young female, Jane Doe, who they say was clothed inappropriately for the weather and was crying.

Doe asked officers if she could borrow their phone to call someone as she believed she was stranded and was not from the area. Upon further conversation, officers learned that Doe was 17 years old and was reported as a runaway from the Fresno area and that she was brought to Seaside by Cook, for the purpose of having Doe engage in commercial sex acts for money, with Cook collecting all revenue.

Officers say they were able to identify Cook, arrest him, and determined that this was not the first time Cook had brought Doe to Seaside for these purposes.

With the assistance of the District Attorney investigators, officers say they discovered evidence that Cook had been placing online advertisements, offering Doe for sexual services in exchange for money in the Monterey County area.

Officials say if you or someone you know is being forced to engage in any activity and cannot leave – whether it is commercial sex, housework, farm work, construction, factory, retail or restaurant work, or any other activity – call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.